Securian Asset Management Inc Has $7.53 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $7,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 168,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 32,345 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.41.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $5.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $634.42. 18,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,646,479. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $258.21 and a 12 month high of $669.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $626.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $543.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

