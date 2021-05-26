Securian Asset Management Inc Has $8.27 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $8,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 15,876.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 15,876 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 96,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 25,799 shares during the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. JMP Securities raised The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.31.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $640,517.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $17,104,701.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,507,037.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,325,618 shares of company stock valued at $92,550,001. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,026,439. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

