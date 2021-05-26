Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 1,227 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADP stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.94. 12,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $198.35.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.84%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.19.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.