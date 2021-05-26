Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 183,403 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 183,403 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Realty Income by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 470,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Realty Income by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 219,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 326,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,313,000 after purchasing an additional 15,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on O. BMO Capital Markets cut Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.78.

O traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.33. 46,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,166,017. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.69. The company has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $54.16 and a 12-month high of $71.84.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.19%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

