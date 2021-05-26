Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 2,986 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,191 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,924 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 255,797 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $27,365,000 after purchasing an additional 37,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,409 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.54. The company had a trading volume of 135,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,334,223. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.06 and a 1-year high of $118.98. The company has a market cap of $133.67 billion, a PE ratio of 135.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.98 and a 200-day moving average of $105.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

