Securian Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $2.04 on Wednesday, reaching $366.55. 52,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,128,228. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $349.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.22 and a twelve month high of $376.98.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 28.40%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $468.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $310.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.