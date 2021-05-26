SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $920 million-$940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $934.91 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLQT. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SelectQuote in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on SelectQuote from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SelectQuote from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

SLQT stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.44. The company had a trading volume of 959,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,248. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.45. SelectQuote has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). SelectQuote had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The business had revenue of $266.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SelectQuote will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO William Thomas Grant III sold 73,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $2,267,194.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,397,273 shares in the company, valued at $43,175,735.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.13, for a total value of $140,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 771,882 shares of company stock worth $21,548,004. Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.