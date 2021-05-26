Senior (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.45

Senior plc (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Senior from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72.

Senior Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNIRF)

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

