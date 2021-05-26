Sentivate (SNTVT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $53.52 Million

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sentivate coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $53.52 million and approximately $811,271.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.20 or 0.00079034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00018634 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.63 or 0.00951526 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,867.04 or 0.09795763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00091357 BTC.

Sentivate Coin Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,550,267,428 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

