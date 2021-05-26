Sepio Capital LP Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000.

NYSEARCA:PXH traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.36. 15,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,470. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $23.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.93.

