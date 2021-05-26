Sepio Capital LP Increases Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hexcel stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $55.16. 4,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.59. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $64.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.31.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.27.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

