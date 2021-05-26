Sepio Capital LP Raises Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 4.3% during the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Gartner by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,250. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.36 and a fifty-two week high of $239.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.55.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total transaction of $357,488.58. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,466 shares in the company, valued at $327,958.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 6,500 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total value of $1,510,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,007,745.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,654 shares of company stock worth $22,111,550 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IT. Barclays lifted their target price on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

