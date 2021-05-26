Sepio Capital LP Raises Holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Terminix Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $915,341,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Terminix Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $897,154,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Terminix Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,503,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Terminix Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,310,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Terminix Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,048,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TMX traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.49. 3,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,620. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.76 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.26 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Terminix Global in a research note on Sunday, February 28th.

In related news, CAO John Patrick Mullen sold 8,354 shares of Terminix Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $405,837.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,874.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

