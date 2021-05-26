Sepio Capital LP Sells 353 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sepio Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $2.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $531.92. 1,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,740. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $397.69 and a 12 month high of $568.63. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $539.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $480.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have issued reports on ORLY. Citigroup began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.22.

In related news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $5,430,638.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at $8,239,555.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total value of $265,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,207 shares of company stock valued at $56,914,074. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

