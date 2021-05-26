Sepio Capital LP Takes Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,748 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9,852.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,749 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,641 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 20,003 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 217,571 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $17,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 479.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,690 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Societe Generale cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.82.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.02. 44,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,367,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.74. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $52.23 and a twelve month high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.