Sepio Capital LP Trims Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 26.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,680 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,739,000. Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 13,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.31. 91,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,849,084. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $64.03 and a 12-month high of $115.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.24.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.