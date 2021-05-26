Shell Asset Management Co. Acquires 95,197 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 102.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 188,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,197 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $20,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 28.5% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 49,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 457,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,484,000 after purchasing an additional 221,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

In other news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.92, for a total value of $3,627,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,466 shares in the company, valued at $11,906,508.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $533,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,959,634.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,019,446. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, reaching $124.19. The company had a trading volume of 32,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,783. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.39. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.94 and a 1 year high of $124.82.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.55%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

