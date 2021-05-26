Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,950 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 18,307 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.7% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $34,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Tesla by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 568 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Tesla by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 666 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.76% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $438.90.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total transaction of $1,035,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,958,164.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 111,153 shares of company stock worth $78,833,232 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $14.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $619.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,131,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,318,512. The company has a 50 day moving average of $669.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $680.88. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $596.78 billion, a PE ratio of 620.33, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

