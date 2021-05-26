Shell Asset Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 52.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,975 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $13,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,094,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,535,743,000 after buying an additional 1,043,722 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.70.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.98. The stock had a trading volume of 32,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,866. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $106.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.70.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

