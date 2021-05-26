Shell Asset Management Co. Has $15.17 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $15,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in American Tower by 628.1% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 503,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,152,000 after acquiring an additional 433,929 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 197,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 199.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 54,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,975,000 after purchasing an additional 36,179 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,734 shares of company stock valued at $15,758,862. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $254.64. 74,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,697. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.90. The company has a market cap of $115.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.77%.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.83.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

