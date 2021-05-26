Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 348,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $22,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 425.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in StoneX Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other StoneX Group news, insider Diego Rotsztain bought 727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.50 per share, with a total value of $49,799.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,208 shares in the company, valued at $219,748. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,954,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,435 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,006 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th.

SNEX traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,513. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $70.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.20.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 13.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

