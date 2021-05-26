SHIELD Trading Up 14.2% Over Last Week (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. During the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SHIELD has a total market cap of $230,647.40 and $45.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,596.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,803.33 or 0.07079795 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $761.54 or 0.01923267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $197.49 or 0.00498751 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.48 or 0.00195674 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $257.44 or 0.00650170 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.02 or 0.00449601 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.07 or 0.00384054 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh.

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

Buying and Selling SHIELD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

