Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,979,974 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,893 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $58,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. 2.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHG opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.56.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. It offers various deposits; personal, corporate, and investment finance, as well as business loans; and trust, foreign exchange, fund, bancassurance, and internet banking services. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

