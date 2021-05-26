Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SHLS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.08.

SHLS opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion and a PE ratio of 88.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.28. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $870,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $276,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

