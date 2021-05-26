Short Interest in ABCO Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABCE) Declines By 83.7%

ABCO Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABCE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 83.7% from the April 29th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 735,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ABCO Energy stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. 144,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,245. ABCO Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04.

ABCO Energy Company Profile

ABCO Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical product and services supplier in the United States. The company sells and installs solar photovoltaic electric systems that allow customers to produce power on their residence or business property. It also sells and installs energy efficient lighting products, solar powered street lights, and lighting accessories to residential and commercial customers.

