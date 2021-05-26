Short Interest in FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF) Decreases By 93.8%

FitLife Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FTLF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.8% from the April 29th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, Director Todd Ordal sold 9,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $257,155.50. Corporate insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTLF remained flat at $$37.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. FitLife Brands has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $42.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.01. The stock has a market cap of $48.62 million, a PE ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.10.

FitLife Brands (OTCMKTS:FTLF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FitLife Brands had a return on equity of 50.40% and a net margin of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $5.93 million during the quarter.

FitLife Brands Company Profile

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. It offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritional products, energy and weight loss products, and meal replacements.

