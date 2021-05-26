Short Interest in Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Grows By 649.2%

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 193,300 shares, an increase of 649.2% from the April 29th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLPF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.50. 85,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 5.89. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96. Fresnillo has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $18.11.
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Fresnillo’s payout ratio is 106.82%.
Fresnillo Company Profile
Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.
