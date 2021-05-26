Short Interest in LiNiu Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LINUF) Rises By 616.7%

LiNiu Technology Group (OTCMKTS:LINUF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 616.7% from the April 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS LINUF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. 29,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,077. LiNiu Technology Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.

Get LiNiu Technology Group alerts:

LiNiu Technology Group Company Profile

LiNiu Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in gaming related business. The company operates one VIP gaming room in one casino in Macau; and two casinos in Australia that are primarily focused on VIP baccarat. It also offers the LiNiu Network, a business to customer, customer to customer, and online to offline electronic trading platform focused on the Chinese agricultural industry.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for LiNiu Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiNiu Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.