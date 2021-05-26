Short Interest in Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Expands By 2,155.6%

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 2,155.6% from the April 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LZAGY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lonza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lonza Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LZAGY traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.13. 50,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,888. Lonza Group has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $69.07. The company has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.75.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Lonza Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma Biotech & Nutrition, and Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment provides technology platforms, including drug substance and drug product; and develops and manufactures customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals, as well as formulation services and delivery systems for pharmaceutical and nutritional applications.

