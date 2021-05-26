Short Interest in Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Declines By 86.4%

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 86.4% from the April 29th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS PKPH traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,412. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.10. Peak Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.27.

About Peak Pharmaceuticals

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a bioÂ­pharmaceutical and nutraceutical company in the United States. The company focuses to develop, manufacture, market, and sell medicinal products based on extracts from hemp. It is involved in the development of over-the-counter, THCÂ­free, hemp based products for human market for the prevention and alleviation of symptoms associated with inflammatory and auto-immune diseases.

