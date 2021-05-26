Short Interest in Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Drops By 98.0%

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the April 29th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BGAOY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Proximus in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS BGAOY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253. Proximus has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $4.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.17.

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were issued a $0.2888 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th.

About Proximus

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Carrier & Wholesale Services (CWS), International Carrier Services (ICS), Customer Unit Operations (CUO), and Other Business Units segments.

