Short Interest in SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Expands By 3,425.0%

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 3,425.0% from the April 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of SQIDF stock remained flat at $$0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 122,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,035. SQI Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24.

About SQI Diagnostics

SQI Diagnostics Inc, a precision medicine company, discovers, develops, produces, and commercializes rapid diagnostic testing services for healthcare providers, patients, and consumers worldwide. The company provides advanced diagnostics targeting organ transplant, autoimmune disease, and serological testing.

