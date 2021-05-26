Short Interest in SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Expands By 3,425.0%

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 3,425.0% from the April 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of SQIDF stock remained flat at $$0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 122,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,035. SQI Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.10 and a 52 week high of $0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24.
About SQI Diagnostics
