Short Interest in Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) Rises By 727.3%

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 727.3% from the April 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

OTCMKTS TNHDF remained flat at $$0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday. Times Neighborhood has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74.

Times Neighborhood Company Profile

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited provides property management and other relevant services primarily to property developers, property owners and residents, and governmental authorities in the People's Republic of China. The company offers property management services for residential properties non-residential properties.

