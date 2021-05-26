Short Interest in Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) Rises By 727.3%

Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TNHDF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 727.3% from the April 29th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.
OTCMKTS TNHDF remained flat at $$0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday. Times Neighborhood has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.74.
Times Neighborhood Company Profile
