Showcase Price Reaches $0.11 (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Showcase has traded 32.1% lower against the dollar. Showcase has a market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $420,354.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00059544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.78 or 0.00358457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00185814 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004068 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.37 or 0.00836109 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00032252 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,322,198 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase.

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.