Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Shares Up 0.3%

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $165.44 and last traded at $165.44. 20,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 472% from the average session volume of 3,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.96.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.78.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 18.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 42,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after buying an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 346.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 25,522 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMAWF)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

