Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 69.01% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sigma Labs from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

SGLB opened at $3.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.54. The company has a market cap of $37.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.42. Sigma Labs has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $9.75.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. Sigma Labs had a negative net margin of 408.42% and a negative return on equity of 60.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGLB. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sigma Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sigma Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sigma Labs by 185.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 31,022 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Labs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Labs Company Profile

Sigma Labs, Inc, a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry under the PrintRite3D brand. It also offers PrintRite3D Lite, which has a smaller footprint and is geared towards single-laser machines for research and development, or small production lots; PrintRite3D Pro, for single, dual and quad laser machines and for environments with less than 10 machines; PrintRite3D Enterprise for plant-wide networks; and PrintRite3D for Direct Energy Deposition is based on a laser process in which a laser beam generates a melt pool on a substrate.

