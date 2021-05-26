Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 12,152 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 182.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Upwork were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Upwork by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UPWK opened at $43.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -274.44 and a beta of 2.00. Upwork Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $63.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.48.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 7.15% and a negative net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $1,434,998.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,764 shares in the company, valued at $19,981,939.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $133,495.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,865 shares of company stock worth $14,325,889. 25.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UPWK shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Upwork from $52.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Upwork from $48.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

