Sigma Planning Corp Buys 3,160 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IP. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 78.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. International Paper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

In other news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock opened at $63.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.70. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $32.59 and a fifty-two week high of $64.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

