Sigma Planning Corp Has $781,000 Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 732,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,747,000 after acquiring an additional 44,213 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 201.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 29,126 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 29,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,708 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 799,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,276.0% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 367,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,929,000 after purchasing an additional 340,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.38.

ADM opened at $66.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $36.30 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.41. The stock has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,047,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

