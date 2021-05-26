Sigma Planning Corp Invests $864,000 in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 87.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 12,197 shares during the last quarter.

BATS COWZ opened at $42.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.40 and a 200-day moving average of $37.17.

