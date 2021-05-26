Sigma Planning Corp Takes $762,000 Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,605 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $99,534.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 120,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,559,269.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $339,023.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,550,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,888 shares of company stock valued at $13,928,730 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RUN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.23.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $43.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.96 and a beta of 2.05. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.30.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. Analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.