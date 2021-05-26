Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $725 million-$760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $741.01 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGFY. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Signify Health has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Signify Health stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.22. The company had a trading volume of 292,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,647. Signify Health has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.94.

Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

