Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shanghai Petrochemical Company Ltd. is a China’s largest petrochemical company. The Company processes crude oil into synthetic fibers, resins and plastics, intermediate petrochemicals and petroleum products. “

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of SHI opened at $25.87 on Wednesday. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.24. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 19,693 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 1st quarter worth $260,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 457.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 225,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 184,868 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in the 1st quarter worth $1,047,000.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemical Products, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

