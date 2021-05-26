Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) Trading Down 0.7%

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT)’s share price traded down 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.37 and last traded at $1.40. 134,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,328,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average is $1.86.

Get Sintx Technologies alerts:

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Sintx Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,219.47% and a negative return on equity of 45.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SINT. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sintx Technologies by 160.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 399,527 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Sintx Technologies by 497.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 90,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sintx Technologies by 26,422.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 70,547 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sintx Technologies in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Sintx Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT)

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced materials company, researches, develops, manufactures, and commercializes silicon nitride ceramics in the United States, Europe, and South America. It offers ceramic based solutions for various medical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications. The company provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Sintx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.