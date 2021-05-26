SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Buy

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $207.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.89.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $173.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $181.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.52. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $98.92 and a 52 week high of $206.26.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.61. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $109,335.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,754.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total transaction of $600,852.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,624.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,312 shares of company stock worth $8,339,331 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.7% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at about $1,803,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 30.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 242,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,411,000 after acquiring an additional 55,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

