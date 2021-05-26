SKALE Network Reaches One Day Volume of $391.32 Million (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded up 62.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 26th. In the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded 76.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. SKALE Network has a market cap of $545.74 million and approximately $391.32 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SKALE Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001496 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SKALE Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.65 or 0.00083192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002630 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00018992 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $382.55 or 0.01005386 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,729.11 or 0.09800474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00091577 BTC.

SKALE Network Profile

SKL is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,072,194,681 coins and its circulating supply is 958,853,025 coins. The official message board for SKALE Network is skale.network/blog . The official website for SKALE Network is skale.network . SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SKALE Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SKALE Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SKALE Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SKALE Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SKALE Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.