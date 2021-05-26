Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $447.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.69 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. Skyline Champion’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

Shares of Skyline Champion stock traded up $8.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,123. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Skyline Champion has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $52.27.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

In other news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 105,766 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $4,963,598.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 494,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,224,342.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Laurie M. Hough sold 11,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $536,609.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,545 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,020.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 556,668 shares of company stock worth $24,872,013. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.