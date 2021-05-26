Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) Shares Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,375,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,077 shares during the quarter. Slack Technologies comprises about 3.3% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Slack Technologies were worth $55,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WORK. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Slack Technologies by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Slack Technologies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its position in Slack Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 53,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 49,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 868.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Slack Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO Allen Shim sold 76,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $3,226,583.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $112,270.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 303,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,498,308.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 497,029 shares of company stock valued at $20,771,815. Company insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WORK stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $43.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,361,094. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.63.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.31 million. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 30.26%. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts predict that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WORK shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Slack Technologies from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Slack Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.11.

Slack Technologies Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WORK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK).

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.