SmartMesh 24-Hour Volume Reaches $545,056.00 (SMT)

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 26th. Over the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SmartMesh has a total market cap of $6.68 million and approximately $545,056.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartMesh coin can now be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SmartMesh Coin Profile

SmartMesh (SMT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here. SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

SmartMesh Coin Trading

