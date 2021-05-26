Smartshare Trading 7.2% Higher This Week (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 26th. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $903,752.36 and $118,789.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00040317 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00040432 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000180 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#.

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

